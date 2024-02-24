First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $37.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

