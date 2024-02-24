Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $95,924,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,606,000 after buying an additional 462,016 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,277,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $181.27 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.