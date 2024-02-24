Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $188.61 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.36 and a 200 day moving average of $183.06.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

