Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $174.00. The stock had previously closed at $114.90, but opened at $123.65. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares last traded at $121.79, with a volume of 642,856 shares.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.64.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RCL

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 636,460 shares of company stock worth $76,557,183 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at $693,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.71.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.