Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 4,872 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Truist Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $35.24 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.37.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

