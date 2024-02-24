Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) is Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 815.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,640 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,505 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises about 8.0% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $17,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CM shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.4 %

CM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.95. 5,861,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $48.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.6623 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.28%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

