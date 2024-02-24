Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.9 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $5.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,207,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,212,816. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.68 and a 200-day moving average of $127.46. The stock has a market cap of $282.43 billion, a PE ratio of 339.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $184.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,493 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,154. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

