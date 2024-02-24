Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 453 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1,655.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 50.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 46.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $8.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,296.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,311,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,169. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,175.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $989.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $573.61 and a 1-year high of $1,319.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $606.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,005.95.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

