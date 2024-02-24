Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $33.79 and last traded at $33.66, with a volume of 3926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.4465 dividend. This is a boost from Woori Financial Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Woori Financial Group’s payout ratio is 14.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America raised Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Woori Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 209.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

