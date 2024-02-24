T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,147. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.47 and a 200 day moving average of $104.85. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.89%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $2,514,192. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

