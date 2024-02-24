Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Sells 57,885 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 57,885 shares during the period. Spok accounts for 1.5% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Spok worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the second quarter worth $3,110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Spok by 319.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 100,956 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the third quarter worth $950,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Spok by 12.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 107,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Spok by 162.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

SPOK stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.92. 245,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,810. The firm has a market cap of $333.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. This is an increase from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.34%.

In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 51,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $917,298.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,238.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Calvin Rice sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $219,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,961.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Stein sold 51,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $917,298.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,238.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

