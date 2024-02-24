Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 1615810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OBDC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,810,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $258,421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $100,726,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $96,641,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $56,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

