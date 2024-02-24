Wright Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wright Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $918,324,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after acquiring an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $212,262,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $338.84. The stock had a trading volume of 794,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,626. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $341.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.57.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.