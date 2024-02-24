Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,437 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 3.2% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

TD stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.44. 2,907,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,943. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $67.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.7506 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 67.95%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

