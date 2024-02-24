Cadence Bank Buys 7,076 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Cadence Bank increased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,869,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $234.98. 286,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,388. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.21 and a 200-day moving average of $224.17. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.88 and a twelve month high of $258.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 152.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Get Our Latest Report on MTN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.