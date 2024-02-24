GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Holdings Boosted by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for about 4.0% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.07% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $22,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GEHC traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,815,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,331. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $89.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.49.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEHC. HSBC started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

