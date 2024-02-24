Cadence Bank Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cadence Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,855,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,845. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.03 and a 200 day moving average of $226.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $252.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.