Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $13,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,947 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $80.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

