Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 6,593.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,692,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667,643 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $14,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,951,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,724,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,960,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,842,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790,310 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 13,260,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,361 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

