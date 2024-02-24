Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $15.49 Million Position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,145,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,588 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 6.30% of Oportun Financial worth $15,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 407.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 432,517 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 324.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 341,102 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oportun Financial Price Performance
Oportun Financial stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. Oportun Financial Co. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $132.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oportun Financial
Oportun Financial Profile
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oportun Financial
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.