Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $15.49 Million Position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,145,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,588 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 6.30% of Oportun Financial worth $15,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 407.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 432,517 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 324.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 341,102 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. Oportun Financial Co. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $132.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oportun Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

