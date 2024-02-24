Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading 9.9% Higher on Strong Earnings

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) shot up 9.9% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $42.58 and last traded at $42.51. 80,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 841,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.67.

The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.19. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.00% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KYMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $74,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,205 shares in the company, valued at $772,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $74,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,205 shares in the company, valued at $772,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $300,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,817 shares of company stock worth $2,183,999. 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.23.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.