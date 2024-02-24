Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $256.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $257.64.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

