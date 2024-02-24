Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 178 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DLR opened at $137.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $149.07. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

Several research firms have commented on DLR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

