Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Announces Earnings Results

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 2,111.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,470,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,316. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 267,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

