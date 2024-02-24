Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $863,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.0% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 249.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Citigroup began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

