Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 124 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $243.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $190.83 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

