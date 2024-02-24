XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Down 5.6% After Earnings Miss

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPELGet Free Report) dropped 5.6% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $51.66 and last traded at $52.49. Approximately 20,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 127,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPEL. B. Riley cut their target price on XPEL from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,475,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

