Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $916,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in United Rentals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in United Rentals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its position in United Rentals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $556.43.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $658.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $601.43 and a 200-day moving average of $507.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $673.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.