Nicholas Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 193,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,000. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Neogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $16.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $24.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NEOG

Neogen Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.