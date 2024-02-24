Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys 63,805 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 255.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,805 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter worth $52,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter worth $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 81,333.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BHK opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $11.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

