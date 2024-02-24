Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 385 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at about $723,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Ball by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 163,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 138,380 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,339,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Ball by 75.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 16.6% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 142,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.77. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

