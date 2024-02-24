Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,395 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

NYSE:ONTO opened at $178.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.54 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.40 and a 1 year high of $186.38.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONTO. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Get Our Latest Report on ONTO

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.