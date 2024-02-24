Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,190 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 138.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $188.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.24 and a 12 month high of $194.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Bank of America raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

