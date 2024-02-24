Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys 519 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $72.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $73.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

