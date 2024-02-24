Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after acquiring an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,478,000 after buying an additional 787,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,752,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,658,000 after buying an additional 150,945 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 38.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,974,000 after buying an additional 643,675 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,242,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,923,000 after buying an additional 39,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $214.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $217.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

