Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161,652 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Twilio by 5.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,025,898 shares of company stock worth $4,646,874 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

