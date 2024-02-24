Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Purchases Shares of 42,672 Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,072,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,729,000 after acquiring an additional 193,230 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,101,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 914,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after acquiring an additional 30,828 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 657,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 559,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after acquiring an additional 39,041 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE UTF opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $24.91.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

