Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 520 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.