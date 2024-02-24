Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,220 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $51,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $164.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.41. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total value of $3,226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total transaction of $3,226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,238,281 shares of company stock worth $526,024,047 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

