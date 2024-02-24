Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Decreased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,911 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.26% of Quanta Services worth $72,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,543,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,401,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,466,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.64.

Quanta Services stock opened at $234.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $237.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.22.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

