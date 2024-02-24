Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $48.31 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 107,206 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SAP were worth $48,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,160,000 after purchasing an additional 414,407 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 7,585.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,379,000 after purchasing an additional 357,521 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,297,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,458,000 after purchasing an additional 335,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

SAP stock opened at $184.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.98. The stock has a market cap of $217.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.24. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $112.57 and a 1 year high of $184.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. Research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

