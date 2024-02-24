Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Verisk Analytics worth $69,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $1,278,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 558,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,020,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,526,000 after purchasing an additional 89,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 2.0 %

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $244.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.92 and its 200-day moving average is $239.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.05. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.74 and a 1 year high of $251.98. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

