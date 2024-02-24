Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 131,842 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,842 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $56,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.80. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
