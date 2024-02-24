Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 20,169 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,169 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $53,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.29.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $120.15 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.89 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.17 and its 200 day moving average is $119.65. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

