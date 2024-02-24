Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $74.20 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,882 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $74,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $190.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.65 and its 200 day moving average is $182.36.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.