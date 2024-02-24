Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 269 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 124,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

NYSE PM opened at $91.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $101.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 103.59%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

