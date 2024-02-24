Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.05 and its 200 day moving average is $105.58. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

