Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Position Lifted by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock opened at $123.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.87. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $124.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $553.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

