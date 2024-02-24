Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 816 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 268,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 145,594 shares during the period. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 671,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after purchasing an additional 27,888 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $30.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

