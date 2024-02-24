Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 207 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 143,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,158 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,779,000 after purchasing an additional 51,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 509,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $156.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.76 and a 200-day moving average of $144.16. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $156.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

